H-E-B to celebrate 38th Annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting at Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The day after Thanksgiving has become the unofficial start of the holiday season, and H-E-B will be holding its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Travis Park.

The event on Friday, November 25 is open to the public and the festivities begin at 3 p.m. with the tree lighting to follow at 6:20 p.m.

It would not be Christmas without Santa Claus, who is scheduled to attend, along with activities for the kids, giveaways and a screening of ‘The Polar Express’ after the tree is lit up. This year’s tree, an annual gift to the City of San Antonio, is a 50-foot Nordmann Fir that will be decorated with more than 10,000 lights and handmade ornaments.

This year’s musical entertainment will be provided by Mojo Rimba, the student marimba group led by Grammy nominated teacher Bonnie Anderson, YOSA (Youth Orchestra of San Antonio), and Mariachi Las Altenas.

Travis Park is located at 301 E. Travis St. and parking will be available on Pecan St. between Navarro St. and Jefferson St.