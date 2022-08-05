H-E-B wraps up Summer of Sharing at San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Families from all over San Antonio enjoyed a hot meal and scored some other goodies at the San Antonio Food Bank.
Kids attending Friday’s event also picked school supplies, a haircut, and they also enjoyed a bubble machine.
Local grocery chain H-E-B finished its ‘Summer of Sharing’ at the food bank, and the company says it gave nearly 26,000 pounds of produce and served more than 1,000 hot meals to families and children during July.
“We are longtime partners with our food bank and we couldn’t do this without the San Antonio Food Bank. Today is a fun day for us to celebrate our partnership and to give back to the community and to have the music going and the bubble machine going and getting that hot meal for them as well,” said Julie Bedingfield with H-E-B Public Affairs.
For more information on how you can help the San Antonio Food Bank, log on to www.safoodbank.org.