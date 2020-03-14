Hays County reports first travel-related case of coronavirus
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots. (Photo: CDC)
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Hays County is reporting its first presumptive case of coronavirus Saturday.
The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said this patient had traveled to multiple cities on the west coast and is believed to have been exposed to the virus there.
When that patient returned to Texas, they notified the Hays County Local Health Department about their symptoms. They were admitted to an area hospital and was later released to self-quarantine at home until they are fever-free for 48 hours without the assistance of fever-reducing medication.
Officials say no Hays County residents were exposed to the virus.
“As this is a pandemic disease, we fully expected to see cases in Hays County and have been preparing for this situation,” Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said in a statement. “We have been working with local and state officials to ensure that protocols are established and followed, and that we have access to additional resources should they be necessary.”
Hays County is working with state and federal health officials to notify passengers on the plane this patient flew on that they were potentially exposed to the virus. It is not clear which airline or which airports this patient was traveling through.