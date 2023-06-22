Heat Advisory for San Antonio, slight chance of thunderstorms

Sun shinning down through an opening in white clouds

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio and much of South-Central Texas is now downgraded to a Heat Advisory through night, but dangerously hot temperatures are still expected.

Many areas in the region can expect a heat index of anywhere from 105 to 115 degrees, and this means precautions should be taken by those working outside during the hottest parts of the day.

An Excessive Heat Warning is now issued for Karnes, Kinney, Val Verde and Wilson Counties with temperatures up to 110 degrees where heat indices of 113 to 118 degrees are forecast.

Additional heat warnings and advisories could very well be issued over the weekend as the National Weather Service continues to monitor current weather conditions.

San Antonio has a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday evening with a better chance in the northeastern Hill Country and into the I-35 Corridor.

Note: Heat-related illness will remain a significant risk for those working or playing outside for extended periods of time, especially from 10 a.m. through sunset.

Safety measures include drinking lots of water, taking frequent breaks, preferably in places with air conditioning, and wearing light-colored and loose fitting clothes.

Urgent: It is critical to check the backseat of a car where children or pets have been riding after parking. The temperature inside a parked car with windows rolled up can rise as many as 20 degrees in a few as 10 minutes if parked outside, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Additional weather information will be given as necessary.