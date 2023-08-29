House destroyed by fire in Leon Valley

Firefighter silhouetted against a fire truck with flashing lights at an emergency scene.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating after a fire destroyed a Leon Valley home late Monday night.

Crews were called to the scene on the West Side around 10:30 p.m. SAFD says firefighters arrived to find the home and nearby trees on fire.

The fire was knocked down quickly, but the home is a total loss. Investigators say the home was being completely rebuilt.

The cause of the fire is not known and no injuries were reported.

The Leon Valley Fire Department also responded to the fire near Crystal Bow Street and Blackberry Drive.