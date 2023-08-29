KTSA KTSA Logo

House destroyed by fire in Leon Valley

By Christian Blood
August 29, 2023 1:07PM CDT
Share
House destroyed by fire in Leon Valley
Firefighter silhouetted against a fire truck with flashing lights at an emergency scene.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) —  The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating after a fire destroyed a Leon Valley home late Monday night.

Crews were called to the scene on the West Side around 10:30 p.m. SAFD says firefighters arrived to find the home and nearby trees on fire.

The fire was knocked down quickly, but the home is a total loss. Investigators say the home was being completely rebuilt.

The cause of the fire is not known and no injuries were reported.

The Leon Valley Fire Department also responded to the fire near Crystal Bow Street and Blackberry Drive.

More about:
destroyed
fire
home
Leon Valley Fire Department
San Antonio fire Department
West Side

Popular Posts

1

Update: Gunfire on a school bus, elementary student detained
2

SAPD officers stable, Chief McManus sounds off on shootings
3

Suspect at large after armed robbery at North Side Whataburger
4

Tropical Depression could form in the gulf over the next week
5

Man critically hurt dies at hospital with gunshot wound