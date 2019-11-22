Houston man leads police on high speed chase in New Braunfels and San Marcos
Photo: New Braunfels Police Department/Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Houston man was arrested Friday afternoon for leading police on a lengthy high speed chase in New Braunfels and San Marcos.
New Braunfels police said they got a report of a suspicious maroon Hyundai Tucson on FM 306 near Resolute Health Hospital just before 2 p.m. Officers tried to have the driver stop, but he refused to obey all lights and sirens from the responding officers.
He went southbound on Interstate 35, reaching 100 miles per hour in speed.
The driver then got off the main lanes at Rueckle Road, used the turnaround to go back northbound on the interstate.
This time he kept driving until he got into northern San Marcos where he used the turnaround to go back southbound. He did the same maneuver at Wonder World Drive to go back northbound.
New Braunfels officers were able to close in and perform a PIT maneuver to bring the SUV to a stop near State Highway 80 on the interstate.
The 32-year-old driver was arrested without further incident. There were no injuries throughout the pursuit.
The suspect, yet to be publicly identified, has been charged with felony evading. He could face other charges.