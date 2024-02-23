Human smuggling operation busted, 3 arrested, 8 rescued

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of three suspects in connection to what is believed to be a human smuggling operation on the Southwest Side.

In addition to the arrests, a total of eight people were rescued, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The investigation started after BCSO got a tip about suspicious activity at a home in the 1400 block of West Southcross. While surveillance was taking place, Salazar says two vehicles left the home.

“We conducted traffic stops and found during those traffic stops evidence that, at the very least, there was some human smuggling, possibly the trafficking of persons going on out of this residence,” said Salazar.

Investigators say some of those rescued were injured, but each is expected to fully recover.

Once deputies decided to take action upon arrival, a call was put out for everyone inside to come out, but Salazar says they failed to comply. At that point, deputies forced their way into the home.

“The house is in pretty bad condition inside,” said Salazar. “It’s very dirty inside, typically that we see with regard to operations like this.”

Salazar says the three suspects are expected to face charges, although it was unclear what those charges would be.

The victims rescued were as young as 2 years and as old as 59. Their countries of origin were not known as of Thursday night.

Salazar says the number of victims and suspects could go up as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.