I Like The Idea of Missions Baseball

San Antonio Missions baseball game in 2019 at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley

One day, when I was a kid, my parents took us to a “penny candy” store that they had heard about.

It was a little bit of a drive, but they hyped it on the way. Bins and baskets of candies, allowing you to mix and match an assortment. We didn’t get a lot of candy, outside of Halloween and Easter, so this sounded cool with everyone in the back seat of the Country Squire.

When we got there, it didn’t quite live up to the hype. The candy was all stuff we didn’t recognize, like Boston Beans, Chuckles, Mary Janes and Beeman’s. Where were the Snickers, Nestle’s Crunch, Doublemint and so forth? Looking back, I get what happened—my parents’ experience with candy was not the same as ours. The joy of penny candy didn’t quite make the generational jump.

I wonder if that lesson applies to the San Antonio Missions. The news today that a well-connected, impressive group of local buyers is taking over made me happy. But will it make me go to a Missions game? Would your kids want to go? Where will “going to the Missions game” rank among all of San Antonio’s choices and venues of entertainment and social gathering?

No matter where the SA team winds up playing their games, at Wolff or a new park, will people leave their house, in which they can watch myriad live games, to park and pay for minor league baseball?

Again, I love the idea, but I’m wondering if we live in a time and place where the San Antonio Missions are the penny candy of sports.