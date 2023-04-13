Infant shot, killed after parents fought over gun

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for the father of an infant that was shot and killed Wednesday night.

Investigators says the baby’s parents were fighting over a gun before it went off, killing the child and injuring the mother.

Police believe the fight between the 21-year-old mother and father was over the gun itself. The mother told police the gun belonged to her and that she wanted it back from the father. Investigators say the gun went off during a struggle for the weapon while the mother was holding the 8-month-old baby.

Police say the father left the scene before officers arrived, and no names are being released at this time.

This is a developing story and more details will be passed along when possible.