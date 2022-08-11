Jury sentences man to life in prison for shooting Fayette County Deputy

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy in 2018.
The shooting happened when police in La Grange were attempting to arrest 53 year old Shazizz Mateen, a wanted sex offender.
Mateen assaulted the officer then fled to his home.
La Grange Police and Fayette County Deputies followed him there and one of the deputies, Calvin Lehmann, volunteered to approach the residence as he was wearing body armor.
When he got close to the front door, Mateen shot him, hitting the deputy in the face.
Lehmann survived the shooting but is permanently blind as a result.
Along with the life sentence, Mateen has been fined $10,000.
After the sentence was handed down, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement:
“The Sheriff’s Office is pleased and relieved to see justice was served and to have a conclusion to this case. While this verdict can in no way heal the wounds of Deputy Lehmann or restore to him his sight and the life he was able to live previously, it is our sincerest hope that the closure of this case brings some sense of solace, relief, and peace to Deputy Lehmann and his family, our family.”