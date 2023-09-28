Kari Lake, prominent Trump supporter, will launch US Senate campaign in Arizona

SIERRA VISTA, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 04: Arizona Republican Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake holds a press conference at the U.S.-Mexico border on November 04, 2022 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Lake visited the border to outline her plan for border security. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Republican Kari Lake, a Donald Trump ally who continues to challenge last year’s controversial race for Arizona Governor, is getting close to announcing her campaign for the U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press.

Lake is expected to open her campaign with a rally on October 10, 2023. She is expected to be the GOP frontrunner for the nomination.

In addition to running for the Senate, Lake is also rumored to be a potential running mate for former President Donald Trump, who leads all Republican presidential candidates by a significant margin in virtually all polls.

Lake is also known for her refusal to accept the results of last year’s gubernatorial election, reportedly won by Katie Hobbs. Lake has filed multiple lawsuits, and currently waits on a ruling from a judge considering the release of ballot envelopes of more than a million voters in Maricopa County.

As far as the Senate Race, the former television news anchor will be trying to unseat Kyrsten Sinema, a former Democrat who switched to independent in December 2022.

The Democrat party currently holds a 51-49 edge in U.S. Senate.

In 2024, there will be numerous Senate seats now held by Democrats that will be up for grabs, some in states won by Trump in 2020.