Late night fire at an apartment on San Antonio’s South Side displaces two residents

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people living in a garage that had been converted into apartments are looking for a new place to live after fire caused heavy damage to their homes.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Hot Wells Boulevard at around 10 P.M. Monday.

The residents escaped without injury. It didn’t take very long to extinguish the fire, but it caused about $30,000 in damage.

Investigators will head inside to look for the cause.