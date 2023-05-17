Late night fire damages home on San Antonio’s South Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that damaged a home on San Antonio’s South Side Tuesday night.

Firefighters say they were called to the 100 block of Clovis Place just before 11:30 P.M.

There was a lot of smoke and flames coming out of a window in the front of the home but crews were able to knock the fire down quickly.

A significant amount of damage was done to a couple of rooms but a dollar estimate wasn’t available.

The residents were not hurt in the fire but they will have to find a new place to live while repairs are made.