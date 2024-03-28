Life sentence for man convicted of murder in 2021 fatal shooting

Selective focus on gavel hammer on wooden table top with copy space.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man found guilty of murder now has a life sentence in prison.

Parnell Keith Curtis was shot and killed in June 2021, and Devonte Campbell, 36, was convicted of his murder.

KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened as a child custody exchange was taking place at a home on the West Side.

According to reports, the victim lived at the home with Campbell’s ex-girlfriend, and they had a child together.