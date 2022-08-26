Life sentence for San Antonio man found guilty of murder in shooting over tires

Interior of an empty courtroom with gavel and sounding block on the desk.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is getting as life sentence after being found guilty of murder in a shooting death that may have been over rental tires.

A jury found Richard Vallejo guilty in the shooting death of Andrew Gomez on Thursday, and a sentence of life in prison was handed down Friday.

Prosecutors say Vallejo shot Gomez after he showed up at his parent’s house to get money for some tires. Video surveillance showed Vallejo shooting Gomez six times, even though the victim was unarmed.

But Vallejo’s defense team said during the trial the shooting was an act of self-defense, but prosecutors questioned why he never called police if he thought Gomez was an imminent threat to him or his parents.

Vallejo is eligible for parole after serving 30 years of his life sentence.