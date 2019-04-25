Llano bank worker gets 3 years in prison for stealing $900k from employer
By Dennis Foley
|
Apr 25, 2019 @ 5:54 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Llano woman has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for stealing money from the bank where she worked.

Federal prosecutors say 45-year-old Kelley Jones stole more than $900,000 from Arrowhead Bank in Llano from 2011 to 2018.  They say she did this by manipulating entries into bank records.

Jones pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a bank employee.

After her three years in prison, Jones will be under five years of supervised release and must pay over $905,000 in restitution to the bank.

