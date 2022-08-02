      Weather Alert

Major crash closes Southbound lanes of IH-35, traffic backed up for miles

Don Morgan
Aug 2, 2022 @ 9:55am
Photo: TxDot Traffic camera

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you have plans to travel on the Northeast side, you may want to avoid the Southbound lanes of IH-35 between Evans Road and Loop 1604.

Police are investigating a major crash which has forced the closure of the highway. Traffic is backed up for several miles with delays of nearly two hours. Police are urging that you seek alternate routes.

Some suggested alternatives include: FM 3009 or Evans Rd NB to Nacogdoches Rd [FM 2252] SB (already showing heavy slow downs) to Loop 410. Or head SB on Roy Richards to FM 78 and hit Loop 410.

Police haven’t released information as to how long the closure is going to last but we will keep you updated online at ktsa.com/traffic and at 550KTSA and FM 107-1.

 

TAGS
IH-35 at Evans Northeast Side San Antonio
Popular Posts
TikTok Challenge ends in arrest for Bexar County youths
Website list best cities for naked bike riding
Driver held for suspicion of DWI following 4 car crash on San Antonio's West side
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 27, 2022
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 29, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On