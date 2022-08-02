Major crash closes Southbound lanes of IH-35, traffic backed up for miles

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you have plans to travel on the Northeast side, you may want to avoid the Southbound lanes of IH-35 between Evans Road and Loop 1604.
Police are investigating a major crash which has forced the closure of the highway. Traffic is backed up for several miles with delays of nearly two hours. Police are urging that you seek alternate routes.
Some suggested alternatives include: FM 3009 or Evans Rd NB to Nacogdoches Rd [FM 2252] SB (already showing heavy slow downs) to Loop 410. Or head SB on Roy Richards to FM 78 and hit Loop 410.
Police haven’t released information as to how long the closure is going to last but we will keep you updated online at ktsa.com/traffic and at 550KTSA and FM 107-1.