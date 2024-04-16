KTSA KTSA Logo

Man accused of multiple armed robberies on North Side arrested

By Christian Blood
April 16, 2024 12:36PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of robbing two Family Dollar stores on the North Side is now under arrest.

Police say Frisco Rodriguez, 22, robbed both stores at gunpoint on Thursday, the last one located in the 2500 block of Blanco Road.

Investigators say the description of the suspect in both robberies matched Rodriguez.

Police say the suspect ran away from both locations after stealing the cash. There is no word on how much money was stolen at either location.

In addition to two charges for aggravated robbery, Rodriguez is also charged with evading arrest and unlicensed possession of a firearm.

