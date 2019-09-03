      Weather Alert

Man accused of posting mass shooting threat on Facebook arrested by SAPD

Elizabeth Ruiz
Sep 3, 2019 @ 2:45pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of threatening to carry out a mass shooting.

Someone called SAPD to report that 37-year-old Paul Hinojosa’s posted the threats on Facebook.

“He was threatening to shoot people –conduct a mass shooting, is what he said in his Facebook post,” officer Alisia Pruneda told KTSA News.

The information was turned over to the Southwest Texas Fusion Center, which is charged with detecting, preventing, investigating and responding to criminal and terrorist activity.

The Fusion Center, which is managed by SAPD, developed information on Hinojosa’s whereabouts and officers arrested him Monday night.

“Mr. Hinojosa did admit to making terroristic threats against the public,” said Pruneda.

He’s charged with Terroristic Threat-Public Fear-Serious Bodily Injury.

