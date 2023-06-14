Man arrested after police chase, drug bust on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of one man after a police chase and drug bust on the Northeast Side.

It all happened on Monday when the BCSO Organized Crime Unit was conducting a narcotics investigation and tried to pull over a car near I-35 N and Topperwein.

Instead of pulling over, deputies say the driver of the car tried to get away. Investigators say the car hit another vehicle shortly after, the driver then getting out and trying to run away.

Deputies say 43-year-old Brian Hawkins started throwing drugs out of the bag while running, but he was soon chased down.

After Hawkins was arrested, a search warrant was executed at a home connected to him. BSCO says the following items were found:

– 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine – 187.9 grams of cocaine – 1.9 grams of heroin – 19 grams of Xanax – A digital scale – Packaging – $7,000 cash