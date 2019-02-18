Man arrested for robbing a San Antonio Burger King

AN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Committing armed robbery at a fast food restaurant is never a good idea.

What’s even worse is robbing a fast food restaurant where you once worked.

It happened back on February 8th when Julius Cuellar robbed a Burger King off Portranco Road. Cuellar and another man held employees at gunpoint and stole some cash.

Turns out, Cuellar used to work at that Burger King and the SAPD Robbery Task Force caught up to him at around 6pm Sunday. He was arrested without incident on the west side but Police say they are still investigating the crime and more arrests are expected.