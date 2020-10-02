Man arrested for soliciting 11-year-old San Antonio boy for sex
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — A 34-year-old man is accused of soliciting an 11-year-old boy for sex.
KSAT-TV reports the boy alerted his school on September 22 that Juan Castillo Reyes had inappropriately touched him and offered him money to perform a sex act.
Court records state this happened multiple times.
Reyes would offer the boy more money when he would refuse.
Reyes admitted to police Thursday that he offered money to the boy for sex. He was arrested on a prostitution charge.