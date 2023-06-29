Man charged in beating of victim with nail-studded mallet

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA) — A man is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the beating of a victim with a nail-studded mallet.

Mark Sanchez, arrested Wednesday, is being held on second-degree felony charges with a $100,000 bond.

Monday, Sanchez is alleged to have gone to the victim’s house and ordering him to leave.

The victim told police he was dragged outside when he tried to call 911 and hit numerous times with “a mallet with nails driven into the head of it,” an affidavit states.

The unidentified victim was able to break free and run to neighbor’s home and call police.

KSAT-12 reports when police arrived on scene, they found the head of the mallet with blood on the nails.

Investigators say was also a trail of blood leading back to the victims home.

Police say Sanchez admitted to the attack saying he wanted the victim to understand he was not wanted there.

Officers were again called to the victim’s home the next day after he said Sanchez was outside, armed, and threatening to kill the victim.

When detained by officers, Sanchez said he was armed with a taser.

Bexar County court records show Sanchez has more than 20 prior charges and a criminal record dating back to the 1980s.