Man dies after shooting in Northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead and Bexar County Deputies are looking for another following a shooting in Northeast Bexar County.

According to KSAT-12, deputies were called at around 8:30 P.M. Thursday from someone reporting they had heard gunshots in the 7000 block of Winsford Drive.

When they arrived, they found the man had been shot in the chest.

The Deputies began CPR on the victim who was then rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Deputies didn’t release a description of the shooter and the investigation continues.