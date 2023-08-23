Man hit and killed by train in San Antonio

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation is underway in San Antonio after a man was hit and killed by a train on the South Side.

Police say the 20-year-old man was hit near Roosevelt Avenue and East Mitchell, but investigators notice the man was not hit at a railroad crossing.

KENS-5 reports the man was hit at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but there are few other details available at this time.

Union Pacific confirms there were no other injuries during the collision.