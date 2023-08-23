KTSA KTSA Logo

Man hit and killed by train in San Antonio

By Christian Blood
August 23, 2023 2:37AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation is underway in San Antonio after a man was hit and killed by a train on the South Side.

Police say the 20-year-old man was hit near Roosevelt Avenue and East Mitchell, but investigators notice the man was not hit at a railroad crossing.

KENS-5 reports the man was hit at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but there are few other details available at this time.

Union Pacific confirms there were no other injuries during the collision.

More about:
hit
killed
man
train
union pacific

Popular Posts

1

New Braunfels woman files million dollar lawsuit after witnessing suicide at San Antonio International Airport
2

Update: Gunfire on a school bus, elementary student detained
3

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman who crashed, died while trying to avoid being pulled over by police
4

Suspect at large after armed robbery at North Side Whataburger
5

SAPD: Arsonist bought lighter fluid at same store where he set fire