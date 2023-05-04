Man shot during robbery attempt near downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An attempted robbery in downtown San Antonio ends with a man in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

It was just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near South Hamilton Avenue when the victim parked his car to make a phone call. He told police he was distracted and did not notice a person approaching his vehicle. The victim says they pulled open his car door and demanded cash. When the victim refused, he says he was shot in the arm.

The shooter ran off and the victim drove to a nearby gas station to call police. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

The suspect remains at large and police did not provide a description.