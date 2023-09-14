KTSA KTSA Logo

Man shot, in critical condition after West Side shooting

By Christian Blood
September 14, 2023 5:14AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a man was shot after a fight.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to the area of South Hamilton Avenue and South Zarzamora Street on report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police say they found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshots wounds to the chest.

Investigators say the suspect ran off after the shooting and there is no description available.

The victim was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

