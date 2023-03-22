KTSA KTSA Logo

Man shot in groin, female suspect under arrest

By Christian Blood
March 22, 2023 12:29PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that left one man with a gunshot wound to the groin.

Investigators say the shooting happened after a fight between the victim and a woman at a home on the East Side. When officers arrived at the scene after 4 a.m., they say they found the man with a gunshot wound to the groin, but the suspect had already left the home on foot.

Police say they found a 23-year-old woman suspected of shooting the man not long after and took her into custody.

The man was taken to the hospital and he is expected to recover.

The relationship between the 57-year-old victim and the suspect is not clear.

The investigation continues.

