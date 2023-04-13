Man wanted by San Antonio Police hit by a car while trying to run from officers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man wanted on several warrants was hit by a car as he tried to run from San Antonio Police Officers Wednesday night.

KSAT-12 reports that at around 9:15 P.M. Wednesday, police were searching for the man and spotted him walking along the Highway 90 access road near Cupples.

When he spotted the approaching officers, the man started running. He got onto the highway and was hit by a vehicle. He’s currently at a local hospital but there’s been no update on his condition. Police have not released the man’s name or what his warrants were for.

The driver who hit him stopped to help and will not be charged.