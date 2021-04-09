Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 9, 2021
VC&R are still missing M, and R received his second vaccine shot, so KTSA’s Sean Rima fills in for the first hour with VC. The CDC director is forecasting a return to school this fall, and Hunter Biden is calling the laptop story a “red herring.” The White House is scrambling on the issue of gun control, and Yosemite National Park is restricting the number of visitors for reasons. An expert witness seems to say George Floyd was trying to breathe through his fingers, and a democrat compares the Capitol attack to Pearl Harbor. A poll finds most people are split on the MLB decision to bail on Georgia, and YouTube removes Governor DeSantis’ video. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is recommending another shutdown, and a BLM activist is arrested for a hate crime. CNN’s Van Jones claims any questions regarding George Floyd’s manner of death, stem from a lack of compassion for the Black Community. One in three people like watching TV with the subtitles on, and Ryan Fujitani checks in with the latest in TV watching. The Friday Five bring love for Georgia and the South — Best Southern Rock Songs Edition.