Weather Alert
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 4, 2021
Chris Glasgow
Aug 4, 2021 @ 2:24pm
The Boys cannot invalidate contracts, but apparently the CDC can now. President Joe Biden is calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, and the NIH Director clarifies comments about masking around kids while at home. A democratic senator says voting laws are, “The Delta variant of Jim Crow,” while Mark and Patricia McCloskey were pardoned by the governor of Missouri. President Biden tells the governors of Texas and Florida to, “Get out of the way,” and former President Obama “scales back” plans for his birthday bash. The brave Texas democrats that ran away are vacationing in Europe, and the Titanic Museum’s fake iceberg fell and injured three people. It’s not exactly clear what the President is saying about illegal immigrants, but it’s quite clear Mayor Bill de Blasio completely gutted Governor Andrew Cuomo. A US Olympian is overjoyed after winning the gold medal in wrestling, and she proclaims, “I freaking love the United States!” The infrastructure deal uses COVID relief money, and the vaccine passport just seems a bit racist. Doesn’t it?
Popular Posts
3 GOP Representatives Take On Pelosi’s Mask Mandate Authority
Brawl breaks out on plane at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport over a seat
Abbott responds to Garland: It's clear Texas and feds face a constitutional crisis
Who is Suni Lee, USA's gold-medal gymnast?
Shakira could face trial for tax evasion in Spain
Recent Posts
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | August 4, 2021
1 hour ago
Northeast San Antonio paint store catches fire with employees inside
3 hours ago
Helotes resident hits $2.5 million in Texas State Lottery game
5 hours ago
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On