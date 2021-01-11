Markley, van Camp and Robbins | January 11, 2021
MVC&R are not blocked yet on social media, but President Trump has been. Democrats are threatening impeachment of the President, but the House could wait months before sending it to the Senate. A resolution calls on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25 Amendment to remove Trump, and Nancy Pelosi says they didn’t obstruct COVID relief , but they obstructed COVID relief. New York is loosening vaccine requirements after throwing out a bunch of doses, while 80% say Tokyo Olympics should be called off or won’t happen. Marco Rubio says the majority of Trump supporters were horrified by the Capitol riot, and a police officer purposefully led the mob away from the Senate. According to Ben Domenech, Big Tech is trying to destroy competition, and to silence the right. The social media platform Parler goes dark after Amazon cloud suspension, and a Trump golf club will no longer host PGA Championship after Capitol Hill riot.