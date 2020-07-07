Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 7, 2020
The Boys have known it, but a CNN host admits, Black Lives Matter doesn’t care about all black lives. The grandpa of a murdered 11-year-old asks where the group is. Five more toxic hand sanitizers have been added to the FDA’s list. Some organizations that opposed the stimulus still applied for, and received PPP loans. Find out what NFAC is, and why they want Texas. After nearly 40 days, the Portland Police Union wants the riots to end. The mayor of Atlanta blames Trump for the murder of an 8-year-old, and CNN publishes a list of banned words. Also, according to Andrew Cuomo’s administration, Andrew Cuomo’s administration did nothing wrong with nursing homes.