Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 25, 2020
MVC&R are minus M, but VC&R got you covered. Chris Cuomo fawns over his brother, and it’s creepy and gross. Seattle’s CHAZ is coming down, kind of. According to a black Seattle police officer, protesters threatened to rape their families. Baseball is being dragged for its new ‘wet rag rule’, and there’s a new National Anthem. Portland businesses lost $24 million during peaceful protests, and Nancy Pelosi says Republicans are trying to get away with George Floyd’s murder. Sammy Hagar is ready to get back to live performances, and Bill Cosby’s wife says racism is behind his incarceration. Also, the IRS sent money to prisoners.