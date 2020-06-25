      Weather Alert

Markley, van Camp and Robbins | June 25, 2020

Chris Glasgow
Jun 25, 2020 @ 2:13pm
MVC&R are minus M, but VC&R got you covered. Chris Cuomo fawns over his brother, and it’s creepy and gross. Seattle’s CHAZ is coming down, kind of. According to a black Seattle police officer, protesters threatened to rape their families. Baseball is being dragged for its new ‘wet rag rule’, and there’s a new National Anthem. Portland businesses lost $24 million during peaceful protests, and Nancy Pelosi says Republicans are trying to get away with George Floyd’s murder. Sammy Hagar is ready to get back to live performances, and Bill Cosby’s wife says racism is behind his incarceration. Also, the IRS sent money to prisoners.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Weekend Programming
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP