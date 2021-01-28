Mayor named in Texas AG’s ongoing ‘sanctuary cities’ lawsuit
Mayor Ron Nirenberg-COVID-19 Briefing/Screen Shot from COSAGOV Facebook Page
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The case dates back to 2017 when a dozen undocumented immigrants were found in a trailer in San Antonio’s East side. San Antonio police eventually released them to a local advocacy group.
The lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accuses Police Chief William McManus and city leaders of violating Senate Bill 4, which requires local law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration officials in detaining individuals believed to be in the United States illegally.
But now, the AG alleges that Mayor Ron Nirenberg instructed city officials not to call ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).
Congressman Lloyd Doggett, whose district stretches from San Antonio to Austin, is weighing in on the latest allegations against the mayor.
“Never missing an opportunity to stir anti-immigrant hysteria and interfere with local government, our indicted Attorney General Ken Paxton is at it again against San Antonio,” Doggett said in a tweet.