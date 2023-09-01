Murder suspect dead after shootout with Atascosa County Sheriff’s deputies

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Corpus Christi murder suspect is dead after a shootout with Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies near the Bexar County line.

KENS-5 is reporting the shootout happened around 9 a.m. Friday morning after ACSO got a call about the suspect driving northbound on I-37.

After identifying the suspect vehicle, a traffic stop was attempted before the driver refused to stop.

After spike strips were laid down, investigators say the driver crashed a pickup truck and then got out with a gun while wearing a ballistics vest. According to reports, the suspect started shooting at deputies before they returned fire, killing the armed man.

The suspect was wanted after the body of a woman was found in Corpus Christi Thursday morning.

There are no reports of injuries during the shooting.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when they are available.