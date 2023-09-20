Murder suspect wanted in Atascosa County arrested in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a man wanted for murder.

In a post to Facebook, Sheriff David Soward says Cason Cash Raymond, 18, was arrested Tuesday night with the help of a tip to Crime Stoppers. The arrest was made at an apartment complex on San Antonio’s South Side.

Raymond was wanted in connection to the murder of Ricky Bernal, Jr in August.

A second suspect, Joseph Saiz, 20, was charged with murder late last week, according to the Facebook post.