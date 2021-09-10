      Weather Alert

Naked woman with a gun gives up after hours long standoff with police at Pleasanton City Hall

Don Morgan
Sep 10, 2021 @ 5:45am
Photo: Plesanton Police Department Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Pleasanton are reporting a peaceful end to a standoff at City Hall.

At around 12:30 P.M. Thursday, a woman entered the building, walked to city council chambers and took off all of her clothes but she was carrying a gun.

She stayed locked in the room for several hours as law enforcement agencies tried to talk her into coming out.

City Hall and the road in front of it were closed down during the standoff.

Finally, at around 9:30 P.M., the woman came out of the room. She was brought to a nearby hospital.

Police are still trying to determine a motive behind the woman’s actions.

No injuries were reported.

