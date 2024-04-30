KTSA KTSA Logo

Names of two people killed in Monday morning Market Square shootout released by San Antonio police

By Don Morgan
April 30, 2024 4:02AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police have released the names of the two people killed in a shootout at Market Square Monday morning.

According to a report from SAPD, 18-year-old Mikey Valdez and 20-year-old Albert Cisneros were killed when gunfire broke out at a Fiesta event in the 100 block of Concho Alley.

Police say two officers started chasing Valdez when they saw him running away after shots were fired.

While he was trying to get away, Valdez shot Cisneros. That’s when officers opened fire on Valdez. He was hit multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Cisneros was pronounced dead at the hospital.

During the incident, four bystanders were shot. Two of the bystanders were treated at the scene while the others were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this point, it’s not known if the bystanders, all female, were hit by bullets fired by the officers.

Police are still working to determine why Valdez shot Cisneros.

KTSA News will provide updates on this developing story as they become available.

 

 

