National Weather Service calling for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, evening

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is calling for another round of thunderstorms for much of south-central Texas on Thursday.

Forecasters now believe an area including Kerrville, Boerne and Fredericksburg could see severe weather as early as 4 p.m. The San Antonio Metro and the I-35 Corridor, including New Braunfels and Austin, could see darkening skies by 7 p.m.

The primary threats at this time are large hail, heavy rain and damaging winds. The threat for isolated tornadoes appears to be low, but not impossible.

The overall window for severe thunderstorms on Thursday is 4 p.m. to midnight for the entire region, but some areas could continue to see severe weather into early Friday morning.