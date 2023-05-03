KTSA KTSA Logo

National Weather Service calling for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, evening

By Christian Blood
May 3, 2023 2:57PM CDT
Share
National Weather Service calling for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, evening
National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is calling for another round of thunderstorms for much of south-central Texas on Thursday.

Forecasters now believe an area including Kerrville, Boerne and Fredericksburg could see severe weather as early as 4 p.m. The San Antonio Metro and the I-35 Corridor, including New Braunfels and Austin, could see darkening skies by 7 p.m.

The primary threats at this time are large hail, heavy rain and damaging winds. The threat for isolated tornadoes appears to be low, but not impossible.

The overall window for severe thunderstorms on Thursday is 4 p.m. to midnight for the entire region, but some areas could continue to see severe weather into early Friday morning.

More about:
Austin
Boerne
Fredericksburg
Kerrville
National Weather Service
New Braunfels
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

National Weather Service predicting strong to severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday
2

National Weather Service: Severe Thunderstorms Expected Thursday Afternoon/Evening
3

National Weather Service calling for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, evening
4

SAPD: Man shot multiple times, in critical condition
5

Teen wanted for fatal shooting in San Antonio parking lot is arrested