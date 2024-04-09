KTSA KTSA Logo

National Weather Service issues tornado watch through 5 p.m. Tuesday, additional storms possible for Tuesday night

By Don Morgan
April 9, 2024 10:48AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of the San Antonio region.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible throughout Tuesday into Wednesday, but there is also the possibility of tornadoes Tuesday afternoon.

NWS says the watch is in place for the I-35 corridor from Comal County north and the eastern Hill Country.

From mid to late Tuesday afternoon, a few tornadoes could pop up, bringing large hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Locally heavy rain is possible as well.

Once that system blows through the area, another round of storms are possible for late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The biggest concern will be large hail and locally heavy rain.

Stay tuned to 550KTSA and FM 107.1 or check KTSA.com for the latest updates on the tornado watch.

