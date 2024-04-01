National Weather Service: Severe storms possible from late Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Keep your eyes on the sky.

The National Weather Service has put out a “Situation Report” on the slight risk for severe storms in the region late Monday night into the early part of Tuesday.

The chance for severe weather is in place for the Hill Country, I-35 corridor South of San Antonio and into the coastal plains.

NWS says the scattered storms are expected to develop later Monday afternoon near Rocksprings. From there, they’ll head East into the Hill Country and I-35 corridor by late Monday evening.

Some of these storms could become severe with large hail and damaging winds. There’s also the possibility of a tornado.

An update on the weather situation will be released Monday afternoon.

