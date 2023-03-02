National Weather Service: Strong Thunderstorms Possible Thursday Afternoon

Map: National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A day of unsettled weather is expected to impact the San Antonio area Thursday with a risk of strong thunderstorms rolling through.

The National Weather Service says there were storms overnight that produced large hail and heavy wind in the Dilley area.

Now, there is a possibility of another round of strong to severe storms developing this afternoon into this evening.

The storms, with the possibility of damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are predicted to hit most of South-Central Texas, including the Hill Country, I-35 corridor, and Coastal Plains.

The Weather Service will release another update on the storms by 2 P.M. Thursday.