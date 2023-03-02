KTSA KTSA Logo

National Weather Service: Strong Thunderstorms Possible Thursday Afternoon

By Don Morgan
March 2, 2023 5:21AM CST
Share
National Weather Service: Strong Thunderstorms Possible Thursday Afternoon
Map: National Weather Service

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A day of unsettled weather is expected to impact the San Antonio area Thursday with a risk of strong thunderstorms rolling through.

The National Weather Service says there were storms overnight that produced large hail and heavy wind in the Dilley area.

Now, there is a possibility of another round of strong to severe storms developing this afternoon into this evening.

The storms, with the possibility of damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are predicted to hit most of South-Central Texas, including the Hill Country, I-35 corridor, and Coastal Plains.

The Weather Service will release another update on the storms by 2 P.M. Thursday.

 

More about:
San Antonio
Storms
weather

Popular Posts

1

Medical Examiner identifies driver killed in crash on San Antonio's Northwest side
2

1 teen dead, another wounded in shooting near San Antonio playground
3

DPS video shows chase led by 15-year-old human smuggler suspect, 7 illegal immigrants arrested
4

Bexar County Offices closed Friday afternoon for active shooter training
5

San Antonio Police investigate shooting at Northwest side shopping center. Victim in critical condition