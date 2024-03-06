New Braunfels college student missing in Corpus Christi

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is turning to the public for help in finding a student from New Braunfels.

In a post to Facebook, CCPD says Caleb Harris, 21, was last seen near his apartment in the 1900 block of Ennis Joslin Road.

KSAT-12 reports Harris attends Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, and his roommates were not able to find him Monday morning. Later that day, his family reported him missing.

Harris stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Harris left his keys, car and wallet behind. It is believed he has his cell phone, but at this point it is turned off.

If you have any information that could help locate Caleb Harris, you are urged to call CCPD at 361-886-2840 or 361-886-2600.