New Braunfels PD: Teen arrested after high-speed chase, crash on I-35

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A high-speed chase in New Braunfels is landing a San Antonio teenager in the Comal County Jail.

KSAT-12 reports Junior Campos, 17, was arrested after an attempted traffic stop after police were notified of a stolen black Kia Sorento out of San Antonio. But instead of pulling over along I-35 near Highway 46 South, police say Campos sped up, eventually reaching speeds of over 100 mph before taking a turnaround and speeding south on I-35.

After losing sight of the stolen car, investigators say it crashed into another car on the highway before Loop 337.

NBPD says Campos ran from the car, but was later found and arrested at a nearby gas station Monday morning. Police say a stolen gun was found inside the car.

Campos is charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, accident involving damage and theft of a firearm.