New Braunfels woman files million dollar lawsuit after witnessing suicide at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A New Braunfels woman who claims to have witnessed a man kill himself at San Antonio International Airport in June has filed a million dollar lawsuit.

KSAT-12 is reporting that Mackenzie Hill says she was on a flight from California that had just landed in San Antonio, when she witnessed a man being “ingested” into the engine of the aircraft.

An investigation into the June 23 incident revealed that the man, an employee of Unifi Aviation, had committed suicide.

Hill’s lawsuit alleges that Unifi knew of the man’s history of mental health and substance abuse issues and that he should not have been allowed to work near the aircraft.

She says she is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, making it difficult for her to work, leave her home and has caused strain on her relationships.

Hill is suing Unifi Aviation and the man’s estate. She’s seeking one million dollars in damages.