No injuries when truck stuck on tracks in Luling is hit by train

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There’s been another crash involving a train and a big rig in our area.

This time it was in Luling at around 11 A.M. Thursday.

Police say the train slammed into the truck that was stuck at the Elm Avenue crossing. The driver managed to jump out before his truck was hit. A call was made to alert the railroad company but the train couldn’t stop on time.

No injuries were reported but there was a lot of debris to clean up and traffic had to be rerouted for most of the day.

Earlier this week, a train crashed into a truck that was stuck on some tracks in Schertz.