Northside ISD: Brandeis High School staff member dies after being seriously injured in a classroom

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Northside ISD police are investigating an incident at Brandeis High School in which an instructional assistant was injured, and later died.

NISD Spokesman Barry Perez tells KSAT-12 that 73 year-old Alfred Jimenez was instructing a class of students with severe learning and emotional disabilities. He was reportedly trying to redirect a student when he fell, and sustained a head injury.

Jimenez, known as “Mr. Fred”, was injured February 7 and died over the weekend. He had been employed by the district since 2014.

NISD sent out a letter stating their grief over the death of Jimenez and that counselors are on hand to support students and staff on campus.

The district did not release specific details on how Jimenez was injured.