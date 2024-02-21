KTSA KTSA Logo

NWS: Winter still here, but spring is just around the corner

By Christian Blood
February 21, 2024 12:22PM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — We may still be in the month of February, but current temperatures are making it feel like April has arrived.

But the reality is that winter is still upon us, and it is too early to start planning a pool party.

Having said that, current weather models show forecasters that spring is not far away.

“We are at that point where spring is around the corner,” says Orlando Bermudez, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “This is a time of change, as far as the weather goes, coming out from winter and welcoming spring.”

Chilly temperatures still have time to hit the greater San Antonio area, including the Hill Country and I-35 Corridor, and that includes sub-freezing overnight lows.

Thursday’s forecast high is 86 degrees, and the National Weather Service expects temperatures to feel much like spring through the weekend.

 

