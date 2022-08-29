Officials at San Antonio International Airport predict upcoming Labor Day weekend will be busier than last year

Photo: San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Flying out of San Antonio International Airport this coming holiday weekend?

Better pack your patience.

Airport officials are predicting a busy weekend as travelers head out of town for a few days.

The Transportation Security Administration is expecting the heaviest traffic leading into the holiday weekend with more than 30,000 passengers between Thursday and Friday before Labor Day.

In 2021 there was a total of 27,013 people screened over those same two days.

Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System released the following statement:

“We’re thrilled to see more travelers in the airport. Many of those passengers haven’t flown in years because of the pandemic and they are ready for a vacation. The airport is becoming busier – yet still easy to navigate. Even so, it’s important to arrive early to give yourself time to check in, go through the security checkpoint and make it to the gate. All passengers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours before the boarding time of their flight.”

You can stay up to date on the status of your flight and find tips to make your flight less stressful at flysantonio.com.